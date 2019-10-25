MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The countdown is on to Super Bowl 54 which will be played in South Florida.
We are now just 100 days away from the big game. This is also the NFL’s 100th season.
It will be a historic night at Hard Rock Stadium, as it will be the 11th time Miami has hosted the Super Bowl.
the Super Bowl host committee has recruited thousands of volunteers to help out before the game.
During Super Bowl week, these volunteers will be positioned at both airports, the Super Bowl Experience, the Miami Beach Convention Center and Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park, greeting visitors, providing helpful info and acting as ambassadors for one of Miami’s biggest parties.
The commitment is to work three shifts of four to six hours the week of January 25 to February 2. The volunteers get some cool swag, a great experience, but not a ticket to the big game. Anyone can apply.
If you’re interested, Friday, October 25th, is the last day to sign up to volunteer. You can get all of the information at MIASBLIV.com.
Super Bowl 54 takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 2nd, 2020.
South Florida’s own Jennifer Lopez will be joined by Shakira as the main performers at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.
You must log in to post a comment.