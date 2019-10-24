Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two of the four suspects wanted in the death of Coral Springs firefighter Christopher Randazzo have been arrested, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Broward Sheriff Greg Tony made the announcement during a Randazzo’s funeral service.
The body of the 39-year-old Coral Springs firefighter-paramedic was found early Saturday at the Southern Seas on the Ocean hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
The sheriff’s office has not said how he died.
The resort is just several blocks north of the Aruba Beach Cafe on Commercial Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said says that’s where Randazzo and was last seen at 1 a.m.
Randazzo had bartended there for years before becoming a firefighter.
You must log in to post a comment.