  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coral Springs, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two of the four suspects wanted in the death of Coral Springs firefighter Christopher Randazzo have been arrested, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Broward Sheriff Greg Tony made the announcement during a Randazzo’s funeral service.

The body of the 39-year-old Coral Springs firefighter-paramedic was found early Saturday at the Southern Seas on the Ocean hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The sheriff’s office has not said how he died.

The resort is just several blocks north of the Aruba Beach Cafe on Commercial Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said says that’s where Randazzo and was last seen at 1 a.m.

Randazzo had bartended there for years before becoming a firefighter.

Comments