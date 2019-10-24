



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of three teens charged in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old at a weekend party in southwest Miami-Dade is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.

Josue Cao, 17, is charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and tampering with an electronic device.

At the time of the shooting, Cao has been on probation for assaulting his own mother in July of 2017. A report states that he kicked his mother, hit her with a broom, forced her on the floor and even pulled her hair.

Police say Cao admitted to tampering with his ankle monitor and being involved in the shooting.

Cao was originally scheduled to be in juvenile court on Wednesday failed to appear. His lawyer told the judge, “I’m sorry. He’s in crisis so he is not here.”

Also, charged in the investigation are 18-year-old Matthew Hernandez and 18-year-old Marcos Gonzalez.

Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder and the discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. He reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

Gonzalez is also charged with second-degree murder.

According to investigators, Gonzalez drove Cao and Hernandez to a home in the 20200 block of SW 132nd Avenue on Saturday night where rival gang members were attending a Halloween party.

“The defendant was fully aware that the co-defendants were armed with firearms and intended to shoot at members of their rival gang,” according to his Gonzalez’s arrest report.

Hernandez and Gonzalez are being held without bond.

Investigators say it was Cao who ran into the rival gang members at the party and left. He then returned with Hernandez.

According to police, both Cao and Hernandez fired on the party-goers.

Angel Cueli, 15, was hit. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he later died. No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police say Cueli was not an intended target.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said, “I heard Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom late Saturday night. That’s when I knew it was a shooting. I can not believe it. I cried. I have my own kids.”

Cueili’s parents said he was a ninth-grader at Miami Coral Park Senior High School. They added that he had just transferred there about three weeks ago.

“On behalf of Angel Cueli’s family, we thank the community for the outpouring of love and support received over the last few days. It has moved us beyond words to know that Angel touched so many lives. We have a small measure of peace knowing that there will be justice for Angel and we are grateful to all who came forward with information,” said a statement from the Cueli family.