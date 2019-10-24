Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could soon be mandatory for every child in Florida to learn the importance of water safety.
State Sen. Jason Pizzo, who represents portions of Miami and Miami Beach, is introducing a bill for the next legislative session.
He wants all K-12 schools to be required to teach things like how to handle getting caught in a rip current, safe behavior around the water and the importance of swim lessons.
The bill would not mandate that students actually take swim lessons.
At least 52 children have drowned in Florida this year alone.
