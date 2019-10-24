Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was rushed to the hospital in Hialeah Gardens Thursday morning after police say she was pushed out of a car.
Chopper 4 was over the scene at West Okeechobee Road and the 826 Palmetto Expressway.
Video images showed one man as he was taken into custody.
The woman had to be airlifted to a local hospital.
No word on the victim’s condition.
Police did not identify the suspect and did not say what could have caused the violent incident.
