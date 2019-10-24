TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Things were much quieter on the state Senate side of the aisle Thursday, one day after a flurry of activity as senators voted 25-15 to permanently remove former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel from his position.

Nearly 10 months after Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Israel, accusing him of incompetence and negligence during the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport shooting and the Parkland shooting, he said the permanent removal was a long time coming.

“I felt it needed to be done. The Senate felt it needed to be done and we move on. Now we’re going to continue to do the people’s business,” he said.

DeSantis also addressed the Parkland families, several of whom watched the proceedings from the Senate Gallery on Wednesday.

“They handled it well. The Parkland families have been through a lot. I think it was a relief and they were very satisfied with the vote,” he said.

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School said he believes the Senate decision makes Broward County safer.

“This failure and this problem within the Broward County Sheriff’s Office under Mr. Israel was exposed in Parkland but it could have happened to any community while he was in charge of the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Montalto.

Israel has made it clear he will fight to get his job back by running for sheriff in 2020.