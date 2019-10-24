HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Homestead police have arrested a man they said shot his father and tried to hide the evidence.

Detectives said it all happened on Oct. 23 when 22-year-old Angel Verdin got into a verbal fight with his dad.

Investigators said the fight, which was apparently about Verdin’s relationship with his girlfriend, ended with Verdin shooting his father.

While his dad was lying there bleeding, investigators say Verdin didn’t call 911 right away.

Detective claim instead he went and hid the gun and the DVR that records the surveillance cameras around the property.

His father, who was hit in the upper torso and right arm, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Verdin is now facing a list of charges, including attempted murder and tampering with evidence.