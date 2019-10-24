TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee has collected more than $546,000 in contributions this month, with large chunks coming from out-of-state donors and the optometry industry, according to the committee’s website.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis had raised $546,125 as of last Friday, a list of contributions on the website shows.

The largest contribution, $200,000, came from Illinois businessman and major Republican donor Richard Uihlein.

Another large contribution, $30,000, came from The Schwartzberg Companies of New York, Inc.

The website also lists dozens of contributions in October from optometrists and optometry groups.

For example, the committee received $20,000 from the Broward County Optometric Association, $15,000 from the Central Florida Society of Optometric Physicians and $10,000 from the Manasota Optometric Society.

The DeSantis committee will have to file a full October finance report with the state Division of Elections by a Nov. 12 deadline. The committee had about $2.5 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

