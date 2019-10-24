Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A woman suffered serious injuries after she was set on fire inside a fast-food restaurant.
It happened Wednesday at a Taco Bell in Tallahassee.
The suspect, Mia Williams, who identifies as a woman, is accused of pouring gasoline on the woman, setting her on fire, and then running from the scene.
Williams was taken into custody on Thursday morning. She’s been charged with attempted murder. Police have not given a motive for the attack.
