AUSTELL, Ga. (CBSMiami/AP) — A 19-year-old Florida rapper, who police said has been on the run since August, has been arrested and charged with murder.

News outlets report rapper Lil Dell – real name Cordellius Lashawn Dyess – was captured Tuesday by Cobb County authorities.

A Pensacola police statement says Dyess was wanted on murder and other charges in the May killing of Elizabeth Harris near the Platinum Club.

Police say Harris was leaving a concert when more than 40 shots were fired in a parking lot, killing Harris.

Police say the shooting was between rival gangs and Harris wasn’t the intended target.

Three others have already been arrested.

It’s unclear whether Dyess has an attorney who could comment.

Dyess’ most popular song on YouTube has about 100,000 views.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)