CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – It is day two of a trial against a former school custodian who is accused of sexually abusing a Coral Springs Middle School student.

On Wednesday, the victim told jurors his story in court.

He was 15 years old when he says Robert Grant molested him after an algebra lesson back in 2017.

According to an arrest report, Grant was the boy’s mentor and had gained the trust of the boy’s mother.

Grant had worked at Coral Springs Middle School for five years before the alleged attack.

