MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least two people were hospitalized, several others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in North Miami Beach.
Chopper 4 images showed at least six vehicles stopped or damaged near Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
Authorities said the crash happened at around 3 p.m.
There were at least eight rescue trucks, along with ambulances, and several police vehicles at the scene.
The condition of the person who was rushed to the hospital is unknown.
Chopper 4 images from the scene:
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
No word if speed was a factor.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
