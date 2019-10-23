MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Westpine Middle School in Sunrise was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to a possible student with a gun on campus.

Broward Schools public information officer Nadine Drew said Sunrise police were at the school in response to an unconfirmed, but possible weapon on campus.

Authorities said a student made a remark regarding another student possibly having a weapon on campus.

School administrators contacted police and police began to look for this individual.

At about 1:30 p.m., police confirmed to CBS4 the person they were looking for was located at West Wind Park in Lauderhill.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least 10 police cruisers parked outside the school.

Code red lockdown was lifted, but the school remained in code yellow as a precaution.

The school is located in the 9300 block of NW 50th Street.

No other information was immediately available.