FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Family, friends, and members of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department begin to say their final goodbyes to a firefighter that was killed over the weekend.
A viewing will be held Wednesday night for firefighter Christopher Randazzo at the Serenity Funeral Home, 1450 S. State Rd. 7. A memorial service will be held Thursday at the Heron Bay Marriott in Coral Springs.
The last time Randazzo was seen alive was early Saturday morning when he left the Aruba Beach Cafe, where he used to tend bar. Five hours later, the 39-year-old’s body was discovered several blocks north at the Southern Seas resort in Lauderdale-by-the Sea.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has called the death a homicide. They’ve asked for the public’s help in solving the murder.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
