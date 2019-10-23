MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As it turns out Miami is the sexiest city in the world, according to travel site bigseventravel.com.
Here is what they had to say about the Magic City:
“Scantily-clad locals line the sandy shores of Miami, without a doubt one of the sexiest cities in the world. Vibrant nightlife, a rich party culture, and some of the most romantic views in the United States all make Miami a pretty sexy place to visit.”
Did they mean Miami Beach? We are almost positive.
At any rate, the site ranked 50 world cities based on the following criteria:
-
- Compiled statistics for the cities having the most sex
- Data regarding the countries with most sexual searches online
- Research on the sexiest nationalities in the world
- Highest number of romantic restaurants, date night spots, and passion-inducing activities
- Opinions of sexy cities as sampled from our audience of 2.5 million readers
No word if the individual chambers of commerce from these cities had anything to do with this ranking.Here are the top 15 sexiest cities in the world, according to their ranking:
15. Buenos Aires, Argentina
14. New York City, New York, USA
13. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
12. Berlin, Germany
11. Melbourne, Australia
10. Los Angeles, California, USA
9. Liverpool, UK
8. Dublin, Ireland
7. Cap d’Agde, France
6. Zurich, Switzerland
5. Cape Town, South Africa
4. Copenhagen, Denmark
3. Denver, Colorado, USA
2. Paris, France
1. Miami, Florida, USA
