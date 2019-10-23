MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the shooting of a security guard at an apartment complex in Goulds.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Garden Walk Apartments.

According to another security guard at the complex, he and his partner chased off two young men who had been peering into cars in the parking lot. One came back, however, armed with a gun.

“By the time I got back to my post, my partner was going around to check the other side of the building,” says Antony, one of the guards. “By the time he got halfway through the parking lot, a perp came back and shot him three times. I tried to chase after him, but I wasn’t fast enough.”

Antony said the other guard had only been on the job a few weeks. He added that there have been several other incidents at the complex.

“The break into cars, they steal people’s phones, the rob people at gunpoint, this time it just escalated into my partner getting shot,” Antony said.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong. It don’t matter what situation a person is in, it doesn’t matter what they are going through, at the end of a day to try and take a life, that ain’t right by nobody’s standards,” he added.

The guard who was shot suffered injuries to his extremities. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South in critical but stable condition. He’s expected to be okay.