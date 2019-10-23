ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – It was a rough start to the day for some people at Universal Studios in Orlando.
The “Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit” roller coaster came to an abrupt stop Wednesday morning, causing 12 guests in two different ride vehicles to become stuck on the attraction.
Some guests were rescued by Universal Studios Orlando team members who used a bucket lift to reach them. Others were led down nearby stairs.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
A Universal spokeswoman said the ride experienced a technical glitch.
“The ride did exactly what it was supposed to do and brought the ride to a safe and controlled stop. We have helped our guests off the ride. We are working to reopen the ride as soon as possible,” Universal said in a statement.
The Universal Orlando spokeswoman did not when it would be back up and running.
