MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Concern is growing about the plan to bring a Formula 1 race to Miami Gardens.
Late Wednesday night, the Miami Gardens City Council voted to formally object to the event from coming to hard rock stadium in the summer of 2021.
The vote is not binding since the Miami-Dade County Commission will have the final say.
Many residents in Miami Gardens are worried about the disruptions and noise from the formula one race.
No word on when the county will make a final decision.
