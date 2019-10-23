  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Formula 1, Hard Rock Stadium, Local TV, Miami Grand Prix, Miami News


MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Concern is growing about the plan to bring a Formula 1 race to Miami Gardens.

Late Wednesday night, the Miami Gardens City Council voted to formally object to the event from coming to hard rock stadium in the summer of 2021.

The vote is not binding since the Miami-Dade County Commission will have the final say.

Related: Hard Rock Stadium & Formula 1 Strike Deal To Create A New Miami Grand Prix

Many residents in Miami Gardens are worried about the disruptions and noise from the formula one race.

No word on when the county will make a final decision.

Comments