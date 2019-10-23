MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel will learn Wednesday if he will get his job back.

The Florida Senate will convene Wednesday afternoon to vote on his reinstatement.

Before they do, senators will hear the report from the Rules Committee recommending Israel’s removal. There will then be a motion to adopt the report and then the 40 senators, 23 Republicans and 17 Democrats, will debate and vote on whether Israel should be removed or reinstated.

At Monday’s committee vote, senators voted down party lines.

The vote of Democratic Senator Lauren Book to reinstate Scott irked some of the Parkland families. Book served on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas commission which investigated the school shooting.

Book said she clearly struggled with her vote on Israel on Monday.

“It’s not lost on me that these families want accountability and consequence,” she said

Book said she voted for Israel’s reinstatement because she believes former Broward Sheriff Deputy Scot Peterson is truly to blame.

She said worries that blaming Israel would undercut the state’s criminal case against Peterson who stood outside the freshman building and failed to go in as shots rang out.

“I want to hold the person who actually stood there while those children were being slaughtered accountable and for me that’s what that’s about,” Book said.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was murdered at MSD, doesn’t buy that argument.

“She’s playing partisan politics,” Pollack said. “Everyone failed that day. It wasn’t just Peterson. It was a systematic failure and she saw all of it. She was privy to more evidence than anyone, than any senator.”

The Senate will convene at 2 p.m. They have set aside four hours for the debate before voting on Israel’s future.