Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fight between two young brothers in Lauderdale Lakes ended up with one of them at the hospital with a stabbing wound.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 2 p.m. Wednesday at their home in the 3600 block of NW 21st Street.
BSO said the younger brother, 12, stabbed the older brother, 14, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Images from Chopper 4 showed at least two police cruisers outside the apartment building where the stabbing took place.
No word on the youngster’s condition at this time.
It is not known if the younger child will be facing any charges.
You must log in to post a comment.