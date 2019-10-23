



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The president of the BSO Deputies Association watched the live stream of the Florida Senate vote rejecting the reinstatement of former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

There weren’t any surprises for Jeff Bell.

“The vote went like we expected it to go,” he said.

Current BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony will serve out the remainder of Israel’s term.

Tony will then face an election along with six other already announced candidates.

That group includes Israel who enjoy widespread support in heavily democratic Broward County.

“No other sheriff has been as accessible as Scott Israel to the point the average resident has his cellphone number,” said Allen Jackson. “He had helped feed people. Has given out turkeys. He has given out toys to kids.”

It’s likely Sheriff Tony and Israel will battle it out in next year’s democratic primary.

“January, February, the union will start conducting our interviews for political endorsements,” said Bell. “We will treat everyone equally no matter who the candidate is and we will give them a fair shot.”

The union has not always been friendly with Israel, but reelection is not out of the question.

“I always tell people if Marion Berry can be reinstated in Washington, D.C. after being caught on an FBI camera, he can get reelected, anything can happen, down here is Florida, too,” Bell said.