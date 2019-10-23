Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they received a call from workers in the area near a shopping plaza in the 4800 block of N. University Drive, who called police when they discovered a person floating in a canal.
Images from Chopper 4 showed the body of a man floating face down in the middle of the canal. The canal divides a commercial from a residential area.
Authorities set up a crime scene and have requested the assistance of the Broward Sheriff’s Office dive team to retrieve the body from the water.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lauderhill police, BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
