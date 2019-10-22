  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a shooting and crash on northbound I-95.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 8 p.m. someone in a vehicle started shooting at the people inside an Audi. That caused the driver of the Audi to crash into a Maserati and then into a wall just before the exit for NW 95th Street.

The people in the Audi abandoned the car and ran away. The person who fired the shots also got away.

No one in the Maserati or any other car on the highway was hurt.

