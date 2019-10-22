MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for the person who shot a security guard at an apartment complex.
It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Garden Walk Apartments in Goulds, off SW 112th Avenue.
According to another security guard at the complex, he and his partner chased off two young men who had been peering into cars in the parking lot, but they came back shortly after.
“By the time I got back to my post, my partner was going around to check the other side of the building,” says Antony, one of the guards. “By the time he got halfway through the parking lot, a perp came back and shot him three times. I tried to chase after him, but I wasn’t fast enough.”
Antony says there have been several other incidents at the complex, including car break-ins, phone theft, and even armed robberies. However, he says this was the first time it escalated to gunfire.
“I’m just glad that I got to him before anything else happened,” he said.
The guard suffered injuries to his extremities and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
