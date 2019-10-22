Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines police officer was rushed to the hospital after colliding with another vehicle.
The accident happened on Pines Boulevard at NW 96 Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Chopper 4 over the scene spotted the front end of the officer’s cruiser pressed into a utility police and a badly damaged van in the middle of the road.
Both the officer and the van’s driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The eastbound lanes of Pines Boulevard were shut down between Palm Avenue and Douglas Road during the crash investigation.
