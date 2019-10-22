  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Officer Involved Crash, Pembroke Pines

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines police officer was rushed to the hospital after colliding with another vehicle.

The accident happened on Pines Boulevard at NW 96 Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Chopper 4 over the scene spotted the front end of the officer’s cruiser pressed into a utility police and a badly damaged van in the middle of the road.

Both the officer and the van’s driver were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Pines Boulevard were shut down between Palm Avenue and Douglas Road during the crash investigation.

Comments