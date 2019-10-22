



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a meeting on the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse in Washington DC.

Topics to be discussed include the bridge’s design, construction plan errors, mechanisms of failure, “shortcoming in oversight & documentation of remedial actions to control cracking,” and the ” lack of redundancy guidelines in specification s for pedestrian truss bridges.”

SUMWALT: We will determine what the initial errors were, how they could have been identified, when signs of impending failure became know & what preventive action could have been taken to avoid the collapse, mitigate harm it caused. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 22, 2019

Back in June, OSHA released a scathing report that revealed engineers knew there was extensive cracking and that 8th Street should have been shut down until repairs could be made.

The federal report states managers and engineers exchanged pictures of those cracks as early as February 28th, which was about two weeks before the collapse.

Here are some excerpts from OSHA’s report:

FIGG Bridge Engineers…failed to recognize that the bridge was in danger of collapsing when it inspected it hours before the collapse. The concrete truss had developed numerous wide and deep structural cracks jeopardizing the integrity of the bridge. The bridge had structural design deficiencies that contributed to the collapse during construction stage …The cracks on the bridge occurred due to deficient structural design. The morning of the incident, EOR held a meeting with project participants …The Construction Engineer and Inspector (CEI) of the project advised the EOR at this meeting that the cracks were lengthening daily. Despite these admissions and the knowledge that the cracks were growing in size, EOR stated more than once that the cracks did not present any safety concerns. EOR should have known that the truss was a non-redundant structure and if one diagonal member failed, the entire bridge could collapse. Given the nature and extent of the cracking and the non-redundancy of the bridge design, necessary safety precautions should have included closing the roadway below.

Will Watts, the Florida Department of Transportation’s chief engineer, said in a September 20th letter to NTSB “the road should have been completely closed to all traffic if the contractor was undertaking activities that posed a risk to the public.”

FIGG employees evaluated the cracks and said they didn’t find safety concerns.

A Federal Highway Administration assessment found that FIGG “made significant errors,” in its design calculations, leading to cracking that wasn’t properly addressed.

The project was designed to look like a cable-stayed bridge, with steel pipes branching out from a tall mast. But it was never completed. Contractors used a method that avoids disrupting traffic by building bridge spans offsite and then transporting them to the location in a matter of hours.

Engineers began noticing cracks soon after the 174-foot-long span was put in place on March 10, 2018, days before the collapse. A crew was on the bridge working on tightening a diagonal beam the day it collapsed onto traffic.

In a statement, which you can read in full here, FIGG Bridge Engineers pointed the blame at contractors.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)