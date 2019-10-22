  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north Miami-Dade.

Police say just before 8 a.m. they received a call for medical help at NW 99th Street and NW 6th Avenue.

When fire rescue arrived they found a man next to a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted yellow police tape cordoning off the area around the tarp-covered body, including an open side door on the duplex. A technician had placed a number of evidence markers around the body.

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.

