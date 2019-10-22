  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Voyeurism, West Palm Beach Police

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Detectives said the man accused of planting a hidden camera at three medical facilities across Palm Beach County had more than a million images on his phone.

Police arrested 41-year-old Rudelmiro Santizo Perez on Monday after an investigation revealed he may have planted a small camera under a sink in the employee bathroom at St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach.

Perez worked at all three locations.

He was taken into custody after police said he tried to flee the country to Guatemala.

Comments