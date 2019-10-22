Comments
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Detectives said the man accused of planting a hidden camera at three medical facilities across Palm Beach County had more than a million images on his phone.
Police arrested 41-year-old Rudelmiro Santizo Perez on Monday after an investigation revealed he may have planted a small camera under a sink in the employee bathroom at St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach.
Perez worked at all three locations.
He was taken into custody after police said he tried to flee the country to Guatemala.
