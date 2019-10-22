TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis says one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates tried to get a job on his transition team.
DeSantis said Tuesday that Lev Parnas asked to be part of the transition team making public safety recommendations.
DeSantis said, “That request was denied.”
DeSantis said Parnas had no involvement with policy decisions. When asked if he ever met with Parnas after taking office in January, DeSantis said he had nothing more to add.
Parnas and Igor Fruman are charged with campaign finance violations. DeSantis earlier this month directed an affiliated political action committee to return $50,000 the men donated through a company.
The men played key roles in Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
