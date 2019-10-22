CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – As BSO investigators continue looking for clues into an off-duty Coral Springs firefighter’s homicide, his friends are speaking out about the “happy soul” he was.

Chopper 4 was there as firefighters lined up and the flag-draped coffin of Christopher Randazzo was placed inside an ambulance.

The ambulance was escorted from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home in North Lauderdale.

Liz Gale was a close friend of the 39-year-old Coral Springs firefighter-paramedic. She was near tears when speaking about him.

“Not even knowing what happened to him. No one is talking about what happened or not saying how or why. Was he robbed? Was it a jealous boyfriend?” Gale told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

Randazzo’s body was discovered just before 6 a.m. on Saturday by the Southern Seas On Ocean Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The resort is just several blocks north of the Aruba Beach Cafe on Commercial Boulevard. BSO says that’s where Randazzo was off duty and was last seen at 1 a.m.

D’Oench saw a detective checking out the restaurant and cafe, where Randazzo had bartended for years before becoming a firefighter.

“I knew him as a single woman going to a bar and getting a drink and not having to worry about anything,” Gale said. “I had a moment where I’m thinking I was fighting breast cancer and yet here I am and he is gone and he was such a great person.”

Edward Cummings was Randazzo’s next door neighbor and friend of 10 years.

“I wrote a letter recommending him to the fire department. He always had a great smile on his face,” Cummings said. “He was a great guy. There is nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for you. During the hurricane he came and took all my stuff inside.”

Neighbors share those sentiments.

“He was such a nice person. He was always so helpful,” said Annibal Annaratone.

BSO has released a flyer asking for the public’s help in this case as investigators look for leads and surveillance tape at and near the Aruba Beach Cafe.

“I hope they find whoever did this before I do,” Cummings said.

“I hope there will be some answers soon, because this was just not fair, he was such a happy soul, and they find out who did this and make an arrest,” Gale said.

Investigators at BSO have not said if they have a motive or a suspect or even a description to release of that person.

They are looking for witnesses to come forward.

If you can help, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.