



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

Representatives from more than 70 top retailers will be looking to fill more than a thousand positions Thursday, October 12th at a major job fair at the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fashion Row between Calvin Klein & Forever 21

Companies looking to hire include Adidas, Aeropostale, Allied Universal (Security), Ann Taylor Factory Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet Store, Books a Million, Brandsmart U.S.A., Calvin Klein, Clark’s, Columbia Sportswear, EXPRESS Factory Outlet, Forever 21, Gamestop, Gap Factory Store, H&M, Levi’s Outlet Store, LOFT Outlet, Marshalls, Michael Kors, Nike Factory Store, Nordstrom Rack, Steve Madden, Timberland, Tommy Hilfiger Adult, and Tommy Hilfiger Kids

If you plan to go, visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register. On the website, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory before you go. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter. When you do meet the recruiter, have an engaging and motivated attitude to make a positive impression

Finally, make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.