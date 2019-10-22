MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Weston man is facing child porn charges after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say they found more than 100 videos and images of children engaging in sexual acts.

BSO investigators say they received information back in June about an IP address that led them to 23-year-old Travis Evan McCree’s home in the 3600 block of San Simeon Circle.

Investigators said they obtained a warrant for a Skype account registered to the McCree. Skype then turned over chat logs, images and videos of young children involved in sexual acts.

Police said the children involved range in ages from six months to 12 years of age.

Following a search warrant, McCree admitted to sending and receiving images involving children while using the internet.

He told police that he was the only person in his household engaging in this activity. Furthermore, he admitted to police he knew that this activity was wrong and illegal.

BSO said a search of McCree’s cellphone yielded over 100 videos and images of children engaging in pornography.

Detectives only viewed 10 of those images and videos for which the McCree is being charged.

Investigators sized other devices from McCree’s bedroom, which will undergo full forensic examinations that may lead to additional charges.

McCree, who is currently on probation for drug possession, is charged with ten counts of possessing child porn, one count of compiling computer porn and violating his probation.

McCree was transported to the BSO main jail and is being held without bond.