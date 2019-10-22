



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say they have arrested three suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was at a party in southwest Miami over the weekend.

Miami-Dade police said Josue Cao, 17, was located at his home in the 7400 block of SW 107th Avenue and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and tampering with an electronic device.

Police said they had arrested two other suspects in the shooting, but had not yet revealed their identities.

Angel Cueli was killed Saturday at around 11 p.m. at a party held in the 20200 block of SW 132nd Avenue.

Monday, loved ones and friends gathered for a vigil.

The victim’s father spoke while trying to hold back tears.

“My son was ahead of his time. My son was not really from here. His journey was short because he had a higher mission,” Alfred Cueli said.

Friends of the teen held a banner that had “Long Live Angel” written on it outside a Westchester Catholic Church.

Investigators say guests had gathered on the side of a Southwest Miami-Dade home when an unknown subject approached the house on foot and opened fire multiple times toward the guests striking Cueli.

Witnesses told police the shooter then ran to a black sedan and fled the area.

Cueli was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he later died. No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police say Cueili was not the intended target.

Cueili’s parents said he was a ninth-grader at Miami Coral Park Senior High School. They added that he had just transferred there about three weeks ago.