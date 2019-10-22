MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for another scorcher.
Tuesday got off to a warm and steamy start with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Although most of the storms have remained offshore, a few showers have moved in along coastal areas of Broward. The rain chance for the day remains low, but there will be a chance for a few stray showers or isolated storms.
The heat is on again. We may get close to, tie, or break some records Tuesday afternoon.
Highs are forecast to climb to 90 degrees. The old record in Miami is 92 degrees and the old record in Ft. Lauderdale is 90 degrees. Key West may tie the old record of 89 degrees. It will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s due to high humidity.
Tuesday night lows will be warm and muggy with the upper 70s and the potential for spotty storms.
On Wednesday, a frontal boundary will likely stall out over us and increase our chance for showers and some storms from midweek through late week. Due to more rain and clouds expected, it will not be as hot. Our highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s. The breeze will build too leading to a higher risk of dangerous rip currents at the beach. And we’ll likely see hazardous marine conditions late week. Passing storms possible this weekend.
The tropics remain quiet.
