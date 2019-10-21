MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – President Donald Trump lamented Monday he was forced to move next year’s Group of Seven Summit from his private golf club in Doral.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez sent a series of text messages to officials with the Trump administration pitchig Vizcaya as a possible new venue for the summit.

“I hope Miami will still be considered for G-7. It would be an honor…We hosted the conference of the Americas 20 years ago at Vizcaya. It is a spectacular venue and very good security-wise… Reagan also met Pope John Paul there…We can make it happen. You won’t find a more spectacular venue in all America,” Gimenez said.

In a series of tweets on Saturday night, Trump said he would no longer consider his Doral property to host the summit after bipartisan criticism that he was trying to profit off the presidency.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump said it would have been the greatest G-7 ever if held at his Doral resort outside Miami.

“I would have done it for free, now it will cost the country millions of dollars,” Trump said.

Trump dismissed concerns that he was trying to get free publicity for his resort. He says, “You don’t think I get enough promotion?”

Trump reversed course Saturday on hosting the G-7 at Doral after Republicans joined Democrats raising alarm.

Trump is claiming that he put his business interests in trusts, but the underlying assets — his family owned business — are well known to him.

