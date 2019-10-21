



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All southbound I-95 lanes will be closed Tuesday, October 22, from SR 112/I-195 to SR 836/I-395, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., to allow for the installation of overhead sign structures.

Drivers on Southbound I-95 can:

▪ Exit at the eastbound I-195 ramp, then exit at North Miami Avenue.

▪ Go south on North Miami Avenue, then turn left on NE 14 Street.

▪ Turn right on NE 2 Avenue, then turn right on NE 13 Street.

▪ Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp. o Drivers on eastbound SR 112 can

Exit at NW 12 Avenue; then go south on NW 12 Avenue. ▪ Access the eastbound SR 836 ramp, then enter the southbound I-95 ramp. o Drivers on westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway can:

▪ Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and head south, then turn right on NE 13 Street. ▪ Turn left on NE 1 Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp.

All southbound 95 Express Lanes will also be closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Officials said the closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; doubledeck SR 836 from west of NW 17 Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from NW 8 Street to NW 29 Street.

For more information, you can call (786) 280-0983 or go to the website at www.I-395miami.com. For around-the-clock, real-time, traffic information, call 511 or go to www.fl511.com.