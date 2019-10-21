MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information they can provide into the killing of a 15-year-old who was shot while attending a party.
Police said it happened Saturday at around 11 p.m. in the 20200 block of SW 132nd Avenue.
Investigators say guests had gathered on the side of the house when an unknown subject approached the house on foot and opened fire multiple times toward the guests striking Angel Cueli.
Witnesses told police the shooter then ran to an awaiting black sedan and fled the area.
Cueli was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he later died.
No one else was injured during the shooting.
If you have information on the shooting, police want to hear from you at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
