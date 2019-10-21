FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A man accused of being angry, and naked, when he beat a ‘peeping Tom’ to death has been charged with manslaughter.
Victor Van Vickery II was arrested last week in the death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar.
Fort Lauderdale police records say Vickery, 30, and his girlfriend at the time noticed someone peering into her window around midnight on July 2, 2018. She said Vickery ran outside to hold the man as she called police.
Vickery, naked, told officers he had found Akar with his pants unzipped and began hitting and kicking him.
Records show the woman later got restraining orders against Vickery, who pleaded not guilty to the sexual battery of an ex-girlfriend in August 2018.
