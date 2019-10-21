Filed Under:Florida Atlantic University, Local TV, Miami News

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) – Conference USA fined Florida Atlantic University coach Lane Kiffin $5,000 after he posted a tweet critical of the refs after a loss Friday night.

The tweet included a photo of blind officials, using canes and being led around by seeing-eye dogs.

Kiffin tweeted out the photo-shopped image Saturday night and included @ConferenceUSA about 24 hours after FAU lost 36-31 to Marshall at home.

Conference USA on Sunday announced Kiffin had been disciplined.

Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement the conference was obligated to enforce the “rules and standards regarding sportsmanship which have been adopted by our membership.”

