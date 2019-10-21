MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The death of an off-duty Coral Springs firefighter in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is being investigated as a homicide, investigators said.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Allen Randazzo, 39, was found inside the Southern Seas Resort, a condo/hotel in the 4500 block of El Mar Drive on Saturday at around 6 a.m.
Authorities said Randazzo was last seen leaving the Aruba Beach Cafe in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea at about 1 a.m.
Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Chief Frank Babinec released a statement Sunday afternoon:
“We are saddened to hear about the untimely passing of our brother, Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Randazzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris’s family and friends as we grieve his passing… No matter the circumstances, it is never easy to learn of the passing of one of our own.”
According to the fire chief, Randazzo was just hired in March and he said it was his dream job.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. Jeffrey Curtis, Det. Wilson Dejesus at 954-321-4210 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.