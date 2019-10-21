MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tri-Rail announced Monday it will be raising it’s ticket prices starting January 1, 2020.
“Our service remains a great value for those who commute regularly and for anyone who travels to and from the area’s three major airports”, said Steven L. Abrams, executive director of SFRTA/Tri-Rail.
“We will continue to deliver an on-time and reliable service every day of the year. We value our riders and we’re working hard for them.”
Officials say the amount of the fare increase will vary based on the length of one’s trip along its 73.4-mile corridor.
Here is a look at some of their increases:
- A full-price monthly pass changes will go up from $100 to $110, which translates to $1.83 a day to ride.
- Employer Discount Program passengers will still enjoy reduced fares of 15% off monthly passes, at a cost of $93.50 for unlimited use in a month.
- Half-price discounts are still in effect for children ages 5-12, students, seniors age 65 and older, and persons with disabilities.Tri-Rail says the fare increase will cover higher expenses for rail car maintenance, fuel, train operations, ticketing systems, technology improvements and more.
Passengers are encouraged to call 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245) for questions about the fare changes.
Tri-Rail officials say this is the first increase in almost 11 years.
