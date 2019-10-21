FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 7-Elven clerk was killed in an overnight shooting in Oakland Park.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, it happened after some sort of altercation at the store located at Oakland Park Boulevard and NE 6th Avenue.
Investigators say just midnight several customers and employees began arguing in the store. The group then moved to the parking lot.
“It came outside where an individual pulled a firearm and shot an employee who was later pronounced deceased at Broward Health Medical Center,” Sergeant Donald Pritchard.
A witness told CBS4 the argument started over 99-cent cigars. Apparently a customer came into the store and was unable to show an ID to purchase the cigars. They reportedly became upset and unruly, that’s when the fight spilled out into the parking lot.
Deputies say multiple people have been detained and they are not looking for anyone else.
You must log in to post a comment.