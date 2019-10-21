  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Mayoral Race

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five of the eight candidates running for Miami-Dade County mayor faced off in their first debate on Monday.

The event was hosted by the South Florida AFL-CIO.

Miami-Dade County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava, Jean Monestime, Xavier Suarez, and former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Pinellas all participated.

The candidates were grilled on their qualifications for the job, the housing affordability crisis and their plans to address the effects of global warming in Miami-Dade County.

 

