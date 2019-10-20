Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The man the FBI says robbed three Broward banks in just a matter of hours is now behind bars.
Investigators say 40-year-old Sandy Lamar Graham Jr. of Hollywood surrendered to authorities on Saturday.
FBI officials say he robbed two banks in Hollywood before robbing another in Plantation the day before his surrender.
These were the following banks that were robbed on Friday:
- Chase at 4223 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood (2:36 p.m.)
- Bank of America at 2903 Stirling Rd. in Hollywood (3:11 p.m.)
- SunTrust at 8200 W. Broward Blvd. in Plantation (5:30 p.m.)
Graham is set make his first appearance before a federal judge on Monday.
