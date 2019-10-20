MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two women are recovering in the hospital after they were struck Saturday night in Miami Beach by a hit-and-run driver who was caught shortly after.

Two lanes on a busy Miami Beach road were blocked for several hours as police investigated.

Several visitors and neighbors stood nearby as police worked to collect evidence.

“I’m very sorry. Very sorry because evidently they were people who came in for a vacation and ended up like that,” a neighbor said.

That neighbor lives along Collins Avenue near 63rd Street. It’s where investigators say four people were hit by a BMW SUV around 7:30 at night.

Two women were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the other two people were treated at the scene.

The neighbor, who has lived near here for years, says unfortunately this is not the first time pedestrians have been hit at this intersection.

“A friend of ours who used to live here, in a building, that happened to her exactly,” the neighbor said.

About a mile and a half away, along Normandy Drive, police confirmed they stopped the driver and that person was arrested.

According to the arrest report, the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is Jay Fletcher Alli-Balukoff.

The 27-year-old is being charged with two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless driving with damage and one count of reckless driving.

A man on a moped told CBS4’s Ty Russell, off camera, the SUV sideswiped him before it stopped.

The two people taken to the hospital are stable.