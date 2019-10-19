Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tigertail + Mary is a relaxed bohemian style eatery in Coconut Grove located on the cross streets that bear its name.
This is the ninth restaurant from James Beard Award winning chef Michael Schwartz and his Genuine Hospitality Group.
Chef Stephen Ullrich mans the kitchen on a daily basis.
The menu celebrates thoughtfully-sourced proteins, like local seafood and meats from animals raised with care and there is a real emphasis on locally sourced vegetables.
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo goes inside the kitchen with the two chefs for today’s Digital Bite, learning how to make and enjoy Black Truffle Tagliatelle with poached egg and sunchoke chips.
INGREDIENTS (Serves 4)
- Neutral oil such as safflower or canola for frying
- 1 small sunchoke cleaned and shaved on a mandolin
- Kosher salt to taste
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon distilled vinegar
- 1 package tagliatelle
- 1/4 cup black truffle and mushrooms paste from Urbani Truffles
- 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
- Finishing sea salt such as Maldon and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Place sunchoke chips in a small sautée pan on the stove top.
- Add enough oil to coat and slowly bring to a gentle simmer until golden brown.
- Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel to drain.
- Salt immediately and set aside.
- One at a time, crack each egg into individual small bowls or ramekins.
- Fill a medium pot halfway with water and bring to a boil, then add vinegar.
- Reduce heat to a very gentle simmer. Bubbles should barely be breaking the surface.
- With your bowl hovering over the water, gently drop one egg into simmering water. Gently stir around the egg with a wooden spoon, keeping it moving in a circular motion.
- Cook 4 minutes, then remove from water with a slotted spoon and transfer to an ice bath.
- Repeat with remaining eggs.
- Pat dry with a paper towel before serving. B
- oil pasta per the package’s instructions.
- Briefly rinse, drain and add to a large sautée pan over medium heat.
- Add truffle and mushroom paste, then butter, stirring to evenly incorporate.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Plate and top each with a poached egg, then the crispy sunchokes.
