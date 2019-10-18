MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dangerous storm surge and tropical-storm-force winds are expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast Friday afternoon and evening.

At 8 a.m., a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico was about 305 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm was moving to the northeast at 21 mph with 40 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday night and then move inland over portions of the southeastern United States on Saturday and Saturday night.

The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm on Friday and slow strengthening is anticipated until the system moves inland.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Florida

* Grand Isle Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Indian Pass, Florida to Clearwater Beach

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Indian Pass, Florida to Chassahowitzka, Florida – 3 to 5 ft

Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach – 2 to 4 ft

Gale-force winds are possible along portions of the Atlantic coast of the southeastern United States by Saturday.

The disturbance is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.