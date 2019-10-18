MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Miami youngster who reportedly brought a loaded Glock .42 handgun to Miami Carol City Senior High School received a stern lecture from a Judge on Friday when he appeared in bond court.

Willie Moore came before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer charged with possessing a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

“These are very serious charges,” Glazer told Moore, a student at the school. “It’s like you will be suspended from school because there is a zero-tolerance policy in Miami-Dade schools.”

“May I say something,” said Moore.

Glazer immediately said, “You can say you have a good lawyer. So it’s better you let him do the talking. Maybe you want to tell me how you want to work hard and go to school and stay out of trouble.”

Glazer set bond for the 3 charges at $11,000 and said he would have to wear a GPS monitor and would be on house arrest. His father was in court but refused to comment after the hearing.

A police report says Moore brought the Glock .42 handgun to school with a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition. He reportedly said he got the gun from another student named David. Police said the gun had been stolen on July 19th from someone at an off-campus location.

The report says a woman told police that she saw Moore on a Miami-Dade transit bus with the weapon.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with students at the school as school ended for the day on Friday.

One student said, “I feel unsafe, to be honest.” Another student said, “I am concerned about security.”

“I am scared,” said another student. “This is a dangerous thing. It is unsafe to bring guns to school.”

Another student said, “This concerns me tremendously and I am glad they took him away. Now I am feeling safe.”

Miami-Dade Public schools released a statement saying “Miami-Dade Public schools are proud of the courageous actions shown by individuals who continue to report suspicious activity. We commend students, employes, parents, and others for going above and beyond to assist us in keeping our schools secure. By working together to keep weapons away from our campuses, we are avoiding potentially tragic situations and are ensuring that our schools will remain safe havens.”