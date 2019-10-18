MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police detectives are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a truck stop near SR-441 and I-595.

Surveillance video shows a man in a golden-colored Dodge Durango pulls up to a man in a red pick up truck.

Moments later, the video shows the gunman shooting the man in the red pick up.

Investigators believe he was after money.

Police believe this was not a random shooting.

“We believe that this other person may have had word that the victim was carrying money, bank deposits. Money that was collected for business. We’re still checking it out,” said Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone.

The victim, who was shot in the abdomen, drove a few feet then stopped.

He’s listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

The gunman is described as very tall and very thin. He was driving a gold Dodge Durango with a dented rear bumper.

If you have information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-tips or call Davie police.