MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at NW 18th Avenue and 66th Street.

The 50-year-old man’s aunt, who did not wish to be identified in this report, said she wanted to deliver a special message to the person who shot her nephew.

“He’s a good guy, not a guy who gets in trouble. He is friendly with anybody and he does what he can for anybody. He would take the shirt off his back and give it to anybody,” she said.

Police sealed off the neighborhood and searched for the shooter.

Bernard Renfro, who lives in the neighborhood, said he heard the man has been shot in the back.

“Only God knows what happened but in this area this is typical,” he said.

“He recently lost his mom and I understand when they took him away he said he didn’t know why they had done this to him. He didn’t know why this happened. I honestly believe that and I hope they catch the person who did it,” said the aunt.

Neighbors like “Alfred” said they are upset as well.

“Stop the violence, that’s all I can say, put the guns down,” he said.

“I would like to say if anyone knows anything or knows who did it, please come forward. Consider that this could be someone you loved, one of your loved ones and you would expect the same thing,” said the aunt.

Police are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).